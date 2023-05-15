Steem (STEEM) Price Reaches $0.20 on Top Exchanges

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 15th. One Steem coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000723 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Steem has a market capitalization of $85.62 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Steem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27,298.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.38 or 0.00320089 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00012821 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.69 or 0.00559337 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00067216 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.95 or 0.00428401 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003653 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Steem Profile

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 434,062,489 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.