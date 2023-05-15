Status Trading 2.9% Lower Over Last Week (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Status has a market cap of $93.50 million and $689,026.24 worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status token can now be bought for about $0.0243 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Status has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00007356 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020438 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00025101 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000095 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00018345 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27,215.98 or 1.00002898 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,847,497,425 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,847,497,425.035242 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02431116 USD and is down -0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 96 active market(s) with $655,644.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.