Status (SNT) Reaches Market Cap of $94.16 Million

Status (SNT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 15th. One Status token can now be bought for $0.0245 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Status has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. Status has a total market cap of $94.16 million and $760,309.09 worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00007357 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020363 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00025031 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00018289 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,300.66 or 1.00007209 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About Status

SNT is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,847,497,425 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,847,497,425.035242 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02453261 USD and is up 1.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 96 active market(s) with $757,351.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

