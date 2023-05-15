Startek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Startek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, an increase of 12.4% from the April 15th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SRT. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Startek in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Startek in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Startek alerts:

Startek Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SRT traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.24. 2,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,384. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.54 and its 200-day moving average is $3.71. Startek has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $4.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Startek

Startek ( NYSE:SRT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $92.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.88 million. Startek had a positive return on equity of 7.78% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Startek will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Startek by 12.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 34,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Startek by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Startek by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 535,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Startek in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Startek in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 16.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Startek

(Get Rating)

Startek, Inc engages in the provision of global customer experience solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Startek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Startek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.