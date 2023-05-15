ssv.network Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $19.61 Million (SSV)

ssv.network (SSV) traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. Over the last seven days, ssv.network has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. ssv.network has a market capitalization of $247.43 million and approximately $19.61 million worth of ssv.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ssv.network token can currently be bought for approximately $22.34 or 0.00081415 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ssv.network

ssv.network’s launch date was August 31st, 2021. ssv.network’s total supply is 11,012,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,076,871 tokens. The official message board for ssv.network is medium.com/bloxstaking. ssv.network’s official Twitter account is @ssv_network. ssv.network’s official website is ssv.network. The Reddit community for ssv.network is https://reddit.com/r/ssvnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ssv.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Shared Validators (SSV) is a protocol for securely splitting a validator key for Ethereum staking between non-trusting operators, ensuring decentralization, fault tolerance, and optimal security. Developed by a team including Ethereum Foundation researchers and stakeholders from Consensus, Coinbase, and Blox Staking, SSV was first discussed in a 2019 theoretical paper. In 2020, the EF awarded a staking community grant to develop the first audited implementation of a SSV configuration, which is being led by Blox Staking with contributions from the community and open public testnets.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ssv.network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ssv.network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ssv.network using one of the exchanges listed above.

