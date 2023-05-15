Splash Beverage Group (SBEV) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th.

Splash Beverage Group Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SBEV traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.23. The company had a trading volume of 35,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,758. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Splash Beverage Group has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $3.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Splash Beverage Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Institutional Trading of Splash Beverage Group

Splash Beverage Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBEV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Splash Beverage Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Splash Beverage Group by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 12,797 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Splash Beverage Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Splash Beverage Group by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 36,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Splash Beverage Group by 670.5% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 91,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 79,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Splash Beverage Group, Inc engages in the sale and production of natural and healthy drinks. It offers products under the brands of TapouT, Salt Tequila, Copa Di Vino, and Pulpoloco Sangria. The company was founded on September 3, 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

