Splash Beverage Group (SBEV) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th.
Splash Beverage Group Trading Up 3.9 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SBEV traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.23. The company had a trading volume of 35,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,758. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Splash Beverage Group has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $3.45.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Splash Beverage Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.
Splash Beverage Group, Inc engages in the sale and production of natural and healthy drinks. It offers products under the brands of TapouT, Salt Tequila, Copa Di Vino, and Pulpoloco Sangria. The company was founded on September 3, 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.
