Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) Price Target Cut to $2.50

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Spire Global to $1.05 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Benchmark cut their target price on Spire Global from $3.00 to $1.24 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Spire Global from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Get Spire Global alerts:

Spire Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SPIR opened at $0.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $104.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Spire Global has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $2.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.01.

Insider Transactions at Spire Global

Spire Global ( NYSE:SPIR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. Spire Global had a negative return on equity of 49.39% and a negative net margin of 122.05%. The firm had revenue of $22.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.31 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Spire Global will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Peter Platzer sold 90,396 shares of Spire Global stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $92,203.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,887,289 shares in the company, valued at $11,105,034.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Spire Global news, CEO Peter Platzer sold 90,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $92,203.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,887,289 shares in the company, valued at $11,105,034.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Theresa Condor sold 30,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $30,899.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,226,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,489. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,227 shares of company stock valued at $281,752 in the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPIR. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Spire Global by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28,280 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Spire Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Spire Global by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 22,882 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spire Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spire Global by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 117,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 45,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Spire Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.