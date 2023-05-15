Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is £117.17 ($147.84).

A number of research analysts have commented on SPX shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a £124 ($156.47) price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Insider Transactions at Spirax-Sarco Engineering

In other news, insider Nimesh Patel sold 1,812 shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of £110.70 ($139.68), for a total value of £200,588.40 ($253,108.39). In other news, insider Nimesh Patel sold 1,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of £110.70 ($139.68), for a total value of £200,588.40 ($253,108.39). Also, insider Nicholas John Anderson sold 7,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of £111.58 ($140.79), for a total transaction of £829,262.56 ($1,046,388.09). Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Stock Performance

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Increases Dividend

Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock opened at £111.25 ($140.38) on Monday. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a fifty-two week low of GBX 9,008 ($113.67) and a fifty-two week high of £124.40 ($156.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.71, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of £8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,641.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is £113.91 and its 200-day moving average price is £113.75.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 109.50 ($1.38) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s previous dividend of $42.50. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,000.00%.

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

