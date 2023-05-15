Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SPPI. JMP Securities downgraded Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $0.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.44.

Shares of NASDAQ SPPI opened at $1.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.66. The company has a market cap of $266.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 2.23. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $1.57.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SPPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Riga sold 37,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total transaction of $28,496.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,839,639 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,522.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,885 shares of company stock worth $65,396. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPPI. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 253.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,681,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 1,923,371 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 137.8% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,104,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 640,000 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,404,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 573,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1,355.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 421,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 392,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.95% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of a pipeline of novel and targeted oncology therapies. Its product pipeline includes: Eflapegrastim, Poziotinib, and IGN002. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

