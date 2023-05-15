SPACE ID (ID) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $153.57 Million

SPACE ID (ID) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 15th. During the last week, SPACE ID has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One SPACE ID token can now be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00001842 BTC on major exchanges. SPACE ID has a total market cap of $153.57 million and $97.91 million worth of SPACE ID was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SPACE ID Profile

SPACE ID was first traded on March 22nd, 2023. SPACE ID’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 304,486,111 tokens. SPACE ID’s official message board is blog.space.id. SPACE ID’s official website is space.id. SPACE ID’s official Twitter account is @spaceidprotocol.

SPACE ID Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SPACE ID (ID) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SPACE ID has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 304,486,111 in circulation. The last known price of SPACE ID is 0.50741158 USD and is up 4.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $128,745,197.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://space.id.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPACE ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPACE ID should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SPACE ID using one of the exchanges listed above.

