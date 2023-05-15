Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. Sells 261 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 1.1% of Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $7,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 104,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,482,000 after buying an additional 14,355 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 181,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,604,000 after buying an additional 25,478 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 32,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $141.67. The stock had a trading volume of 480,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,320,384. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.72. The firm has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $155.71.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

