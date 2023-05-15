Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. Sells 2,603 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,360 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,603 shares during the period. Martin Marietta Materials comprises about 0.9% of Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $5,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,962,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,242,532,000 after acquiring an additional 52,756 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,091,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $351,601,000 after acquiring an additional 123,508 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 919,179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $353,783,000 after acquiring an additional 70,072 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 743,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,618,000 after acquiring an additional 222,244 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 710,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $240,124,000 after acquiring an additional 179,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MLM. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $390.00 to $386.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $375.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $412.75.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

NYSE MLM traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $402.52. 43,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,843. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $284.99 and a 1 year high of $404.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $354.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $353.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.87.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $1.17. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 17.04%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

Featured Stories

