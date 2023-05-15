Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. Sells 150 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 0.6% of Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $187.33. 1,410,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,883,582. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $191.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $183.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.00.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

