Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. Makes New $706,000 Investment in DoubleLine Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:CAPE)

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. bought a new position in DoubleLine Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:CAPE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. owned about 0.33% of DoubleLine Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in DoubleLine Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,738,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in DoubleLine Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. HF Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in DoubleLine Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,422,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,387,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $759,164,830,000.

Shares of CAPE stock remained flat at $22.34 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,736. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.25 and a 200 day moving average of $22.15. DoubleLine Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF has a 52 week low of $19.15 and a 52 week high of $24.39.

The Barclays ETN+ Shiller Capet ETN (CAPE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Shiller Barclays CAPE US Sector index. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that aims to outperform the S&P 500 Index by investing in US stocks of any size from the most undervalued sectors based on the CAPE ratio and momentum factors.

