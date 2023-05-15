Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. Has $386,000 Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,988 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,156 shares during the quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. HSBC upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.89.

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE:T traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.06. The stock had a trading volume of 5,620,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,512,125. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.96 billion, a PE ratio of -13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -87.40%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.