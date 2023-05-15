Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,078 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 163.9% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FDX stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $222.89. The stock had a trading volume of 286,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,959,864. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $248.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $222.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.52%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FDX. UBS Group set a $260.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Argus increased their target price on FedEx from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $242.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.41.

In other FedEx news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $2,569,986.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,120,967.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at $549,363.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $2,569,986.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,483 shares in the company, valued at $9,120,967.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,001,009 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

