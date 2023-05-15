Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Wealth Management Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC now owns 26,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 177,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,751,000 after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 6,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,366.7% in the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 42,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,053,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $92.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 736,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,077,449. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.97. The company has a market cap of $63.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $108.24.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.