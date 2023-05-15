Solar Integrated Roofing Co. (OTCMKTS:SIRC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Solar Integrated Roofing Co. (OTCMKTS:SIRC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 473,800 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the April 15th total of 557,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,304,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Solar Integrated Roofing Stock Performance

SIRC stock opened at $0.02 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.07. Solar Integrated Roofing has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.62.

Get Solar Integrated Roofing alerts:

About Solar Integrated Roofing

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. provides installation of solar panels and roofing for commercial and residential properties. Its projects include Desert Willows, Hacienda Heights, LTV Plaza, the Vineyards, Tuscan Hills, and Willowcrest Condos. The company was founded by Dave Massey on May 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

Receive News & Ratings for Solar Integrated Roofing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solar Integrated Roofing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.