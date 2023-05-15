Solar Integrated Roofing Co. (OTCMKTS:SIRC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Solar Integrated Roofing Co. (OTCMKTS:SIRC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 473,800 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the April 15th total of 557,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,304,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Solar Integrated Roofing Stock Performance
SIRC stock opened at $0.02 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.07. Solar Integrated Roofing has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.62.
About Solar Integrated Roofing
