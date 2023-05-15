Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SLOIY. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Soitec in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Soitec from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Soitec in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set a positive rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Soitec presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $221.40.

Soitec Stock Down 8.3 %

SLOIY stock opened at $75.95 on Friday. Soitec has a 52 week low of $66.93 and a 52 week high of $88.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.36 and its 200 day moving average is $80.11.

Soitec Company Profile

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials. The company operates through two segments: Electronics, and Royalties and Others Business. The Electronics segment provides services to semiconductor sector, producing and marketing substrates and components. The Others Business segment operates in Solar Energy sector, which also provides financing activities related to the Touwsrivier solar power plant in South Africa, as well as certain ongoing maintenance activities, primarily in Europe and the United States.

