Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Short Interest Update

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 342,900 shares, a decrease of 28.0% from the April 15th total of 476,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 812,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Société Générale Société anonyme has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.19.
Société Générale Société anonyme Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SCGLY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.82. 477,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,646. The firm has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.07. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.
Société Générale Société anonyme Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Société Générale Société anonyme’s previous dividend of $0.27. Société Générale Société anonyme’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.79%.
Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile
Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking and Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.
