Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) PT Raised to $27.00

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

SKWD has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.33.

NASDAQ SKWD opened at $24.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.83. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $25.32.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SKWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $187.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.71 million. Equities analysts expect that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $48,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $84,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $220,000.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc is an insurance holding company, engages in underwriting commercial property and casualty insurance coverages principally in the United States. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc is based in Houston, Texas.

