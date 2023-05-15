SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $155.40.

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $148.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.63 and its 200 day moving average is $133.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 1 year low of $97.36 and a 1 year high of $165.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 1.45.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.32). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $837.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $789.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 2,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

