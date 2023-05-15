SingularityNET Trading Up 10.1% Over Last Week (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $315.86 million and approximately $36.68 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000949 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00007121 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020273 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00024913 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00018204 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27,401.77 or 0.99983700 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002380 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,282,847,949 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,214,971,357 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,282,847,949.0392976 with 1,214,471,357.2620106 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.2468744 USD and is up 0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $22,472,368.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

