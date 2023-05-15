SingularityNET Market Capitalization Tops $300.25 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000911 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $300.25 million and $21.87 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00007395 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020474 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00025123 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000095 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00018403 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,143.42 or 0.99969751 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002399 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,282,847,949 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,214,471,357 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,282,847,949.0392976 with 1,214,471,357.2620106 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.24619979 USD and is up 0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $25,059,032.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.