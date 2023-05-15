Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 794,800 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the April 15th total of 703,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 170,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SSD shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Simpson Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of SSD stock traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $124.90. 115,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,016. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.87 and its 200-day moving average is $102.36. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Simpson Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $75.25 and a fifty-two week high of $128.08.

Simpson Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $534.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.76 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This is a positive change from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 14.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $168,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,126,703.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $168,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,126,703.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James S. Andrasick sold 900 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total transaction of $96,336.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,757.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,536 shares of company stock valued at $3,638,549. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simpson Manufacturing

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KLR Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at $304,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 12.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 16,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 16.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 19,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 36.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,966 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.6% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 18,142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

