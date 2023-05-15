Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Hits New 52-Week High at $40.86

Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.86 and last traded at $40.78, with a volume of 157735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.42.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SGML has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Sigma Lithium in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.
Sigma Lithium Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.13 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.88 and a 200-day moving average of $33.01.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sigma Lithium
About Sigma Lithium
Sigma Lithium Corp. engages in the production a lithium property. It focuses its project in Minas Gerais. The firm also plans to build a world-class commercial-scale lithium concentration plant. The company was founded on June 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
Further Reading
