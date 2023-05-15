Short Interest in Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) Rises By 22.7%

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the April 15th total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RVPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Reviva Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Get Reviva Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reviva Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 67,355 shares in the last quarter. 10.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

About Reviva Pharmaceuticals

Reviva Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.34. 204,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,807. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.65. The company has a market cap of $150.12 million, a PE ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 0.12. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25.

(Get Rating)

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the central nervous system, respiratory, and metabolic diseases. It uses chemical genomics driven technology platform and proprietary chemistry to develop new medicines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Reviva Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reviva Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.