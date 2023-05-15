Short Interest in Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) Expands By 21.9%

Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the April 15th total of 28,800 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days.

Red River Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of Red River Bancshares stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,883. Red River Bancshares has a 12 month low of $43.50 and a 12 month high of $60.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.28 and a 200 day moving average of $50.59. The company has a market capitalization of $320.49 million, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.59.

Red River Bancshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This is an increase from Red River Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Red River Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Red River Bancshares news, Director Teddy Ray Price purchased 583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.42 per share, for a total transaction of $26,479.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 364,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,533,470.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders acquired 849 shares of company stock worth $38,781 over the last ninety days. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Red River Bancshares by 53.1% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Red River Bancshares by 392.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Red River Bancshares by 486.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Red River Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Red River Bancshares by 56.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. 19.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Red River Bancshares

Red River Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for commercial and retail customers through its subsidiary. It offers real estate and commercial loans, treasury management, retail banking networks, private banking, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

