Short Interest in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Decreases By 15.8%

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,060,000 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the April 15th total of 4,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 879,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $173.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.70.

Quanta Services Stock Down 0.2 %

PWR stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $173.46. 60,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 868,116. Quanta Services has a 1 year low of $109.25 and a 1 year high of $176.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $164.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.75. The stock has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.28 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.06. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 9.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quanta Services news, COO James Redgie Probst sold 50,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.13, for a total transaction of $8,556,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,562,660.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,476 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $2,357,995.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,086,999.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO James Redgie Probst sold 50,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.13, for a total transaction of $8,556,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,036 shares in the company, valued at $8,562,660.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 191,646 shares of company stock valued at $32,294,398. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Quanta Services

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

