Short Interest in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Declines By 18.5%

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,560,000 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the April 15th total of 3,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 547,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

PROG Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PRG traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.66. 382,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,353. PROG has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $31.98. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 3.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.84.

Get PROG alerts:

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $655.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.58 million. PROG had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PROG will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PROG

Separately, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of PROG from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRG. FMR LLC boosted its stake in PROG by 195.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,828,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869,502 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,483,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PROG by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,267,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,147,000 after acquiring an additional 746,161 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in PROG by 395.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 826,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,765,000 after buying an additional 659,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PROG by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,129,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,966,000 after purchasing an additional 576,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

PROG Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.