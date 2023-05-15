Short Interest in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Declines By 18.5%

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,560,000 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the April 15th total of 3,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 547,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.
PROG Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:PRG traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.66. 382,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,353. PROG has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $31.98. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 3.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.84.
PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $655.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.58 million. PROG had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PROG will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PROG
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRG. FMR LLC boosted its stake in PROG by 195.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,828,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869,502 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,483,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PROG by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,267,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,147,000 after acquiring an additional 746,161 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in PROG by 395.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 826,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,765,000 after buying an additional 659,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PROG by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,129,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,966,000 after purchasing an additional 576,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.81% of the company’s stock.
PROG Company Profile
PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PROG (PRG)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.