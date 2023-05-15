Short Interest in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Rises By 13.4%

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 109,700 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the April 15th total of 96,700 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Parke Bancorp Trading Up 1.0 %

PKBK stock opened at $15.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $186.73 million, a PE ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.75. Parke Bancorp has a one year low of $14.86 and a one year high of $25.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Parke Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Parke Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Parke Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PKBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 38,091.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 4,571 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 27.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 9,581 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Parke Bancorp in the first quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 5.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 284,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,714,000 after buying an additional 13,547 shares during the period. 42.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parke Bancorp Company Profile

Parke Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking. The company was founded in January 2005 and is headquartered in Sewell, NJ.

