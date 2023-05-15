Short Interest in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Expands By 13.3%

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,840,000 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the April 15th total of 4,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCUL. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 22.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 8,439 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the first quarter worth approximately $1,080,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 184.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 55,346 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 9.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 566,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after buying an additional 49,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ocular Therapeutix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.80.

Ocular Therapeutix Price Performance

OCUL stock opened at $6.21 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.39. The stock has a market cap of $481.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.31. Ocular Therapeutix has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $6.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.60 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 170.73% and a negative net margin of 171.85%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.