Short Interest in Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:NESRF) Increases By 13.9%

Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:NESRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,923,800 shares, an increase of 13.9% from the April 15th total of 1,688,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 310.3 days.

Northern Star Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NESRF traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.93. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,937. Northern Star Resources has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $9.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.47 and a 200 day moving average of $7.80.

About Northern Star Resources

Northern Star Resources Ltd. is a gold producer and exploration company. It operates through the following segments: Pogo, Kalgoorlie Operations, Jundee, KCGM, Thunderbox, Carosue Dam and Exploration. The company founded on May 12, 2000 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

