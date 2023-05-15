Short Interest in Nocturne Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MBTC) Drops By 25.0%

Nocturne Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MBTC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the April 15th total of 800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Nocturne Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MBTC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.04. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,769. Nocturne Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $11.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nocturne Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nocturne Acquisition by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,146,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,845,000 after buying an additional 334,680 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in Nocturne Acquisition by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,134,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,718,000 after purchasing an additional 502,871 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Nocturne Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Nocturne Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Nocturne Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. 62.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nocturne Acquisition

Nocturne Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the disruptive technology market. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

