Short Interest in Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCAUF) Declines By 27.9%

Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCAUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,100 shares, a decline of 27.9% from the April 15th total of 65,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 196,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Newcore Gold stock remained flat at $0.12 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,973. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.16. Newcore Gold has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.34.

Newcore Gold Ltd. operates as an exploration company. The firm engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation and development of mineral properties. It holds interests in the Enchi Gold project, located in Ghana. The company was founded on January 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

