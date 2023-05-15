Short Interest in Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCAUF) Declines By 27.9%

Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCAUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,100 shares, a decline of 27.9% from the April 15th total of 65,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 196,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Newcore Gold Stock Performance
Newcore Gold stock remained flat at $0.12 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,973. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.16. Newcore Gold has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.34.
Newcore Gold Company Profile
