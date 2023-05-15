Short Interest in Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM) Rises By 31.3%

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the April 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Stock Performance

JSM traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $18.42. 9,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,633. Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $23.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.82 and its 200-day moving average is $18.92.

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.14%.

