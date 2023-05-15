Short Interest in MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Drops By 20.5%

MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,933,800 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the April 15th total of 2,431,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MEGEF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$26.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of MEG Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.14.

MEG Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MEGEF traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.77. 17,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,146. MEG Energy has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $19.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.15.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp. engages in the production of in situ thermal oil. Its projects include Cristina Lake and Surmont. The company was founded by William J. McCaffrey, Steve Turner and David J. Wizinsky on March 9, 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

