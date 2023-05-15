Short Interest in Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) Rises By 13.7%

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the April 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság Stock Up 0.3 %

OTCMKTS:MYTAY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.06. 500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,293. Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $6.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.69 and a 200 day moving average of $4.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.68.

About Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság

Magyar Telekom Telecommunications Plc engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the MT-Hungary, and North Macedonia segments. The MT-Hungary segment offers mobile and fixed line telecommunications, TV distribution, information communication and system integration services to millions of residential and business customers under the Telekom and T-Systems brands.

