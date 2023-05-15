Short Interest in Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF) Drops By 11.1%

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,635,200 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the April 15th total of 18,702,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 950.6 days.
Lenovo Group Stock Up 7.1 %
Lenovo Group stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,025. Lenovo Group has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.88.
About Lenovo Group
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lenovo Group (LNVGF)
- FREYR Battery Is An Interesting Play On EVs: At Rock Bottom
- Analysts Upgrade GXO Logistics, Its First Quarter Says It All
- The Bottom Is In For AppLovin; Reversal Is Next
- Exact Sciences Serves Investors Exactly What They Wished For
- Shockwave Medical, Fast Grower, In Boston Scientific’s Sights?
Receive News & Ratings for Lenovo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lenovo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.