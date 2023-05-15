Short Interest in Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF) Drops By 11.1%

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,635,200 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the April 15th total of 18,702,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 950.6 days.

Lenovo Group Stock Up 7.1 %

Lenovo Group stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,025. Lenovo Group has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.88.

About Lenovo Group

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

