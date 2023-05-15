Short Interest in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Expands By 8.7%

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the April 15th total of 1,960,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 416,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Insider Transactions at Lamar Advertising

In other news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.63, for a total transaction of $573,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lamar Advertising

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,460,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LAMR traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $95.03. The stock had a trading volume of 166,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,141. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.13. Lamar Advertising has a 12-month low of $81.10 and a 12-month high of $111.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 1.38.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.58). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 34.70%. The business had revenue of $471.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.51 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

