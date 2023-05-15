Short Interest in KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) Increases By 7.7%

KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 140,800 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the April 15th total of 130,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KORU Medical Systems

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRMD. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KORU Medical Systems by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 6,099,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,445,000 after purchasing an additional 585,714 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP increased its holdings in KORU Medical Systems by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 432,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 138,407 shares in the last quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in KORU Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth $570,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in KORU Medical Systems by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 904,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 130,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in KORU Medical Systems by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 302,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 105,037 shares in the last quarter. 36.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KORU Medical Systems alerts:

KORU Medical Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ KRMD remained flat at $3.96 on Monday. 13,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,567. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. KORU Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $4.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.63. The firm has a market cap of $180.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.84 and a beta of 0.40.

KORU Medical Systems Company Profile

KORU Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:KRMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 million. KORU Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 29.39% and a negative return on equity of 26.19%. On average, research analysts anticipate that KORU Medical Systems will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

KORU Medical Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of proprietary medical devices. Its product portfolio includes FREEDOM60, FreedomEdge syringe drivers, Precision Flow Rate Tubing, and HIgH-Flo Subcutaneous Safety Needle Sets. The company was founded by Andrew I. Sealfon and Adrian W.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KORU Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KORU Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.