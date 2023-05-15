Short Interest in Kakaku.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KKKUF) Decreases By 27.0%

Kakaku.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KKKUF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 320,600 shares, a decline of 27.0% from the April 15th total of 439,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,206.0 days.

Kakaku.com Stock Performance

Shares of KKKUF stock remained flat at $13.36 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.58. Kakaku.com has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $21.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on KKKUF. Nomura lowered Kakaku.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kakaku.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Kakaku.com Company Profile

Kakaku.com, Inc engages in the provision of Internet services through its website Kakaku.com. It operates through the following segments: Internet Media and Finance. The Internet Media segment includes customer support services, advertising services, sales support, information provision, Tabelog business, 4Travel business, and others, such as external media articles.

