Short Interest in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Rises By 17.3%

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 592,100 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the April 15th total of 504,800 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 164,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Kaiser Aluminum Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KALU traded up $1.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.39. The company had a trading volume of 80,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,624. The firm has a market capitalization of $980.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.56 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.46. Kaiser Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $56.79 and a fifty-two week high of $107.41.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $808.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.25 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share.

Kaiser Aluminum Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently -223.19%.

KALU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Kaiser Aluminum from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Wolfe Research cut Kaiser Aluminum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Kaiser Aluminum from $105.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kaiser Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KALU. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 0.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 2.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 14.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters to the aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications industries. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless and structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

Featured Articles

