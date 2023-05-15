Short Interest in GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) Grows By 18.5%

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 218,500 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the April 15th total of 184,400 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 453,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

GasLog Partners Price Performance

NYSE GLOP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.50. The stock had a trading volume of 59,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,908. GasLog Partners has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $9.27. The company has a market cap of $448.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Get GasLog Partners alerts:

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $99.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.76 million. GasLog Partners had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 29.49%. Equities analysts forecast that GasLog Partners will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GasLog Partners Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GasLog Partners

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.26%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLOP. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 4,274.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 348,951 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 340,974 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 15.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 745,425 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,275,000 after purchasing an additional 102,347 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners during the first quarter worth $4,102,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 68.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 364,388 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 147,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 9.5% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 40,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised GasLog Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on GasLog Partners in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

GasLog Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GasLog Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of liquefied natural gas carriers. It owns bareboat fleet of LNG carriers including tri-fuel diesel electric engine propulsion and stream vessels, and ships which operates under long-term time charters. The company was founded on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.