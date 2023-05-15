Short Interest in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Increases By 28.3%

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the April 15th total of 873,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on EPAM shares. Barclays dropped their target price on EPAM Systems from $380.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on EPAM Systems from $407.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on EPAM Systems from $430.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.15.

EPAM Systems Price Performance

Shares of EPAM Systems stock traded down $2.96 on Friday, hitting $229.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 861,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.15. EPAM Systems has a 1 year low of $223.65 and a 1 year high of $462.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $279.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $318.22. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.48. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 36.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in EPAM Systems by 14.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in EPAM Systems by 100.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in EPAM Systems by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in EPAM Systems by 0.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,528 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

