Short Interest in E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) Increases By 18.8%

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 441,600 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the April 15th total of 371,800 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 976,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

E-Home Household Service Price Performance

E-Home Household Service stock opened at $0.25 on Monday. E-Home Household Service has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $84.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day moving average is $3.77.

Institutional Trading of E-Home Household Service

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of E-Home Household Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of E-Home Household Service during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of E-Home Household Service by 39.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,169,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 333,332 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of E-Home Household Service during the second quarter worth $119,000.

About E-Home Household Service

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated household service company in People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Installation and Maintenance, Housekeeping, and Senior Care Services. It engages in the delivery, installation, and repair and maintenance of home appliances, such as refrigerators, stoves, air conditioners, water heaters, and washing machines; sale of smart home supplementary merchandise; and provision of home-moving, house cleaning, and maternity matron services, as well as senior care services and smart community services.

