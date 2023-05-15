Short Interest in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Decreases By 11.7%

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a decline of 11.7% from the April 15th total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 491,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Denny’s Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Denny’s stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.66. 302,137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,220. The stock has a market cap of $597.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.98 and its 200-day moving average is $11.32. Denny’s has a 52 week low of $8.46 and a 52 week high of $13.13.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $117.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.47 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 69.18%. Denny’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Denny’s will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DENN. Wedbush upped their price objective on Denny’s from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Denny’s from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. CL King upped their price objective on Denny’s from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Denny’s in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

In related news, EVP Gail Sharps Myers sold 7,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $85,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,868 shares in the company, valued at $286,479.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Denny’s by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,651,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,389,000 after acquiring an additional 180,405 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Denny’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,186,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,599,000 after acquiring an additional 26,750 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Denny’s by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,734,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,520,000 after acquiring an additional 567,822 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Denny’s by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,192,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,368,000 after acquiring an additional 30,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Denny’s by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,407,016 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,959,000 after acquiring an additional 510,696 shares during the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It operates through the Denny’s and Keke’s segments. The Denny’s segment includes franchised and licensed Denny’s restaurants. The Keke’s segment refers to the other company and franchise restaurants. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

