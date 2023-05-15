Short Interest in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Expands By 31.1%

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the April 15th total of 793,300 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 166,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CTS

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of CTS by 140.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in CTS by 516.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in CTS by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 986 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CTS during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CTS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Get CTS alerts:

CTS Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CTS stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.51. 170,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,984. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.06. CTS has a twelve month low of $31.90 and a twelve month high of $49.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.05.

CTS Dividend Announcement

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $145.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.89 million. CTS had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CTS will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. CTS’s payout ratio is 8.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of CTS in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CTS in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CTS currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

About CTS

(Get Rating)

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.