Short Interest in Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYF) Rises By 29.3%

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,751,700 shares, an increase of 29.3% from the April 15th total of 42,348,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12,167.0 days.

Shares of CTRYF stock remained flat at $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday. Country Garden has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.31.

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates through two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condominiums; and car parks and retail shops.

