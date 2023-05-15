Short Interest in Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Decreases By 38.3%

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 147,300 shares, a decrease of 38.3% from the April 15th total of 238,700 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 239,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRVS. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 140,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 58,952 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 36,002 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 12,203 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 962,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 61,800 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 429,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 68,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRVS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVS traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.05. 1,199,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,854. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.90. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $2.34. The stock has a market cap of $95.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.17.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of immune modulator product candidates with the potential to treat solid cancers, T-cell lymphomas, autoimmune diseases, and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes B Cell Activator and Anti-CD73, Adenosine Production Inhibitor Anti-CD73, ITK Inhibitor, A2AR Inhibitor, Anti-CXCR2, and A2BR Inhibitor.

